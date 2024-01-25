Denon is set to release a new AV amplifier, the AVC-X6800H, in the UK and Europe during mid-February this year. Currently, there is no word on an Australian release.

It features 11.4 channels with 11 x 205W of amplification, and will retain the features from its predecessor, including the premium MultEQ XT32 suite of Audyssey room-correction software, and support for formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro-3D.

Additionally, it will offer DTS Neural:X and Auro-Matic Upmixer for older content.

The amp supports a range of HDR formats including, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dynamic HDR. There’s also eARC connectivity on one HDMI port.

For those who own an 8K TV, all seven HDMI inputs, as well as two of the outputs, support 8K pass through, and 8K upscaling of 4K content.

It also features HEOS built in, which allows compatible hardware to communicate and wirelessly stream audio in various rooms.

To integrate this amp into a wider setup, the X6800H can be set to Pre-Amplifier mode. This will disconnect the internal amplifier and is claimed to provide a cleaner signal path, and allow better tolerance in the clipping level.

The user can also disconnect select speaker channels, and use external amplification to drive chosen channels.

Next Gen gaming features including VRR (variable refresh rate), QFT (quick frame transport), and ALLM (auto low-latency mode), are supported, meaning the user can connect any PS5, or Xbox Series X console.

The AVC-X6800H AV amplifier is said to be available starting next month from authorised Denon retailers, for £3000 / €3500. Australian pricing and availability is still to be announced.