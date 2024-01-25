Samsung is tipped to offer a cheaper, entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year, according to sources.

A report has been released suggesting Samsung is looking to increase its market share in China for foldables, and to do this, they are reportedly offering cheaper entry models, beginning with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Experts are hesitant about the move considering the state of the smartphone industry. Estimations suggest Samsung lost its position at the top of the global smartphone market to Apple last year, attributed to the fact only premium phone sales rose.

However, a cheaper full-sized foldable is most likely going to be considered a premium product, rather than regular.

Samsung only has a 1% share of the regular smartphone market in China, but, its said to have a foldable share of 19%.

If the company does produce a cheaper Fold 6, there’s a high chance it’ll be the third member of the 2024 foldable line-up from Samsung.