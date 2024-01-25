Philips has revealed its range of upcoming TVs for 2024, which includes new OLEDs, Mini-LEDs, and DLED TVs, which will become available for consumers later this year.

First is the OLED+959, which is claimed to be the “true flagship model” for 2024, with an integrated Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) sound system, followed by the OLED+909.

Available in 55-inches, 65-inches, and 77-inches is the OLED+909, which features a 2nd Gen LG Display META panel for higher peak brightness with HDR content, and Philips’ 8th Gen P5 AI processor.

This is equipped with its new Ambient Intelligence V3 feature, which is able to optimise HDR performance dependent on ambient light levels in the room.

Integrated in the TV is a B&W 3.1 sound system with slimmer 30 x 50mm drivers for “a more discreet profile without compromising on audio performance.”

Philips is also offering a new version of its game bar, MEMC gaming, Dolby Vision Game mode, and support for 144Hz refresh rates. Four sided Ambilight is also available on the back of the TV.

Moving onto the OLED809, which comes in 42-inches, 48-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 77-inches, and has the same 8th Gen P5 AI processor, with an OLED EX panel screen.

Peak light output is 1300nits, with Ambilight available in a three sided version.

There is a 70W 2.1 powered system (the 42-inch gets 50W), which features “more accurate digital crossover,” which can precisely control sound distribution to left and right speakers, as well as rear facing driver support by four passive radiators.

OLEDs aren’t the only focus for 2024. Following the launch of Philips’ ‘The Xtra’ Mini-LED TVs, they’re back in the form of the PML9009, available in 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, and 85-inches.

It has the latest P5 processor, powered by a “144Hz 98% DCI WCG panel,” which is able to produce 1000nits peak brightness for HDR content.

In a three sided version, Ambilight is available, and the TV is said to feature the new Titan OS smart TV platform, a user interface which supports apps including iPlayer and ITVX, along with global apps such as Netflix.

Finally, there’s the PUS8909, available in 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches, coming with the P5 processor and a 144Hz WCG LCD panel.

Ambilight is available in a three sided form, and the 75-inch screen has a slight design change, coming with “pill” shaped feet instead of a central pedestal.

Currently, there’s no word yet on pricing for these TVs, however the OLED+909 and PML9009 will go on sale from June, and the OLED809 and PUS8909 will be available from May.