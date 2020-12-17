HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock

Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock

By | 17 Dec 2020

Demand for gaming during COVID-19 has seen the value of Companies such as Nintendo and Sony soar.

In Australia JB Hi Fi and EB Games are struggling to get stock with back orders mounting for consoles from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

In Australia and the USA scalpers who are buying up scarce supplies of the Sony PS5 are threatening the long-term health of Sony’s most important product.

Scalpers, who buy devices at retail and then resell at a higher price, have long been a challenge in the games business. But the problem is particularly acute this year because the coronavirus has squeezed production and pushed more console sales online — where scalpers use sophisticated bots to buy up the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox.

Nintendo had its biggest gain in more than a year in Tokyo, as investors eyed demand for game consoles with the peak holiday season approaching. The increase in demand for Nintendo stock has not been isolated to one Company, Sony has also seen demand for their PlayStation 5 soar.

with shares in the Japanese Company reaching a record, surpassing the 10,000 yen per share mark for the first time since 2001.

Shares in Nintendo rose 6.6%, reaching the highest level since December 2007, amid demand for its Switch console and a broader buying of Japanese gaming stocks.

“Investors have their attention toward game makers amid the recent coronavirus spread and the upcoming Christmas season,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

According to Bloomberg Videogame makers have gained almost across the board from the surge in stay-at-home stocks this year, with gaming a chief beneficiary of changing customer habits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Combined hardware and software sales in the home console market rose in November compared with the same month in 2019.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021
Hacker Jailed For Three Years For Nintendo Switch Leak & Child Porn Charges
Microsoft To Add Xbox To Smart TVs in 2021
LG Inks Deal With Microsoft For New Xbox Series X
Have Samsung TVs Been Left Out In The Cold When It Comes To Gaming?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
REVIEW: Alcatel 1SE – It’s A $199 Smartphone
Alcatel Latest News Latest Reviews
/
December 17, 2020
/
Cellnet November Revenue Jumps By 27%, Helped By iPhone 12 Accessories Bonanza
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Adds New Gaming Chairs
Gaming JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Have Super-Fast 120Hz Displays
Apple iPhone
/
December 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
This is our last ChannelNews newsletter this year and what a year it’s been. Despite COVID-19 we have grown our...
Read More