This is our last ChannelNews newsletter this year and what a year it’s been.

Despite COVID-19 we have grown our traffic to both SmartHouse and ChannelNews and we are looking forward to the New Year with the Daily Newsletter recommencing on Monday January 11th just in time for our extensive CES Virtual coverage.

We have already been briefed by several brands on upcoming announcements from the likes of LG Electronics, Samsung, TCL and Belkin, we will deliver extensive coverage of the news coming out of CES which for the first time ever will have no crowds and is 100% virtual.

During 2020 we have attempted to bring you the stories that keep you informed on the issues impacting the consumer electronics, appliance and audio industries.

While our competitors are closing media operations we are growing and in 2021 we will launch a new video initiative called Brand Noise. We are also launching SmartHouse & ChannelNews TV initiatives as well as a new SmartOffice program as well as a brand new SmartHouse web site.

WE wish you every success in the new year and we look forward to working with you in the future.