HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead

Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead

By | 17 Dec 2020

This is our last ChannelNews newsletter this year and what a year it’s been.

Despite COVID-19 we have grown our traffic to both SmartHouse and ChannelNews and we are looking forward to the New Year with the Daily Newsletter recommencing on Monday January 11th just in time for our extensive CES Virtual coverage.

We have already been briefed by several brands on upcoming announcements from the likes of LG Electronics, Samsung, TCL and Belkin, we will deliver extensive coverage of the news coming out of CES which for the first time ever will have no crowds and is 100% virtual.

During 2020 we have attempted to bring you the stories that keep you informed on the issues impacting the consumer electronics, appliance and audio industries.

While our competitors are closing media operations we are growing and in 2021 we will launch a new video initiative called Brand Noise. We are also launching SmartHouse & ChannelNews TV initiatives as well as a new SmartOffice program as well as a brand new SmartHouse web site.

WE wish you every success in the new year and we look forward to working with you in the future.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
LG Wins 2021 CES Innovation Gongs & Accolade For 88-Inch 8K OLED
It’s Party Time! All The Best Tech Gear In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
ChannelNews #1 Trade Site As Appliance Retailer Struggles
C Space Experience Returns At All-Digital CES 2021
Notebooks, Tablets And Smartphones, Oh My! All The Tech In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
REVIEW: Alcatel 1SE – It’s A $199 Smartphone
Alcatel Latest News Latest Reviews
/
December 17, 2020
/
Cellnet November Revenue Jumps By 27%, Helped By iPhone 12 Accessories Bonanza
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Adds New Gaming Chairs
Gaming JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Have Super-Fast 120Hz Displays
Apple iPhone
/
December 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Demand for gaming during COVID-19 has seen the value of Companies such as Nintendo and Sony soar. In Australia JB...
Read More