Dell Technologies who have recently rolled out new Alienware gaming machines at JB Hi Fi has seen PC sales grow 27% overall from a year earlier to US$14.3 billion in the last quarter.

Sales to consumers were up 17% in the current quarter compared with a 42% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies were up 32% to US $10.6 billion.

Currently the business is investing in new Alienware gaming machines which are exclusively sold at JB Hi Fi. Visitor to stores will also see new Isle ends and Alienware Holograms.

Fiscal second-quarter sales rose 15% to $26.1 billion, Dell said overnight.

That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $25.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Currently Dell still gets more than half of its revenue from corporate and consumer PC purchases and has gotten a boost in the past year from demand for updated equipment that’s been driven by the shift to remote work and school.

The US business also working on a future subscription model for PC’s and services.

“We had strong results again this quarter, with all business units growing,” said Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said in the statement. “We are creating long-term value by taking share, pursuing high-value growth opportunities and profitably growing and modernizing our core business.”

Server and networking sales rose 6% to $4.5 billion. Storage hardware revenue was $4 billion, down about 1%.