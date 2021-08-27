HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dell PC Sales Up 27% New Alienware Machines At JB Hi Fi

Dell PC Sales Up 27% New Alienware Machines At JB Hi Fi

By | 27 Aug 2021

Dell Technologies who have recently rolled out new Alienware gaming machines at JB Hi Fi has seen PC sales grow 27% overall from a year earlier to US$14.3 billion in the last quarter.

Sales to consumers were up 17% in the current quarter compared with a 42% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies were up 32% to US $10.6 billion.

Currently the business is investing in new Alienware gaming machines which are exclusively sold at JB Hi Fi. Visitor to stores will also see new Isle ends and Alienware Holograms.

Fiscal second-quarter sales rose 15% to $26.1 billion, Dell said overnight.

That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $25.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Currently Dell still gets more than half of its revenue from corporate and consumer PC purchases and has gotten a boost in the past year from demand for updated equipment that’s been driven by the shift to remote work and school.

The US business also working on a future subscription model for PC’s and services.

“We had strong results again this quarter, with all business units growing,” said Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said in the statement. “We are creating long-term value by taking share, pursuing high-value growth opportunities and profitably growing and modernizing our core business.”

Server and networking sales rose 6% to $4.5 billion. Storage hardware revenue was $4 billion, down about 1%.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
HP Struggles As Dell, Lenovo, & Acer Deliver Record Sales
Mobile Service A New Revenue Stream For Retailers Claims New Kid On The Block
PC Demand Falling Stock Still An Issue, Is A Dry Spell Looming?
New SmartHouse Home Automation Issue Now Live At JB HI Fi
JB Hi Fi Stock Levels Could Be A + After Breville Warning
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nick Wells Appointed To JB Hi Fi Board As Terry Smart Takes Top Job
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
David Jones Profits Quadruple: “We Are Very Pleased”
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
HP Struggles As Dell, Lenovo, & Acer Deliver Record Sales
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Myer Calls AGM, Defying Solomon Lew’s Wishes
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Samsung Launches First 4K Flat-Screen Gaming Monitor
Latest News Samsung
/
August 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nick Wells Appointed To JB Hi Fi Board As Terry Smart Takes Top Job
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nick Wells who has been a key, but often silent executive at JB Hi Fi, has been promoted to the...
Read More