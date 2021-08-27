HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Struggles As Dell, Lenovo, & Acer Deliver Record Sales

HP Struggles As Dell, Lenovo, & Acer Deliver Record Sales

By | 27 Aug 2021

HP a major supplier of PCs in Australia is struggling to supply retailers and their distributors with quarterly sales falling due to component shortages.

Overnight the US Companies shares dropped after they reported that revenue in the third quarter was $15.3 billion, up 7% but less than the average analyst estimate of $15.9 billion. In comparison Dell delivered 27% PC sales growth for the quarter.

HP said notebook PC revenue fell from the preceding quarter and was flat compared with a year earlier. Sales of desktop machines grew modestly.

The good news was that shortages meant they could charge higher prices resulting in their profits topping estimates, the business is upbeat on the outlook for earnings due to the higher PC prices for HP notebooks and monitors.

The Company said that while demand is growing, a shortage of low-cost components is holding back HP’s ability to fill all the orders it gets, Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said in an interview. He expects demand will continue to be strong but said HP will be limited by the lack of parts for several more quarters.

Profit is outperforming the company’s and Wall Street’s predictions because of HP’s emphasis on selling more expensive machines, raising prices and cutting back on spending on promotions, he said.

“We could have grown more if it wasn’t for the shortages of components,” Lores said. “We continue to see very strong demand in the PC business, both in consumer and corporate.”

Profit excluding some items in the period that ended in April rose to $1 a share. Analysts projected 84 cents.

The company has taken to not providing a revenue forecast in its earnings release.

HP shares, which closed at $29.10 fell 3% in extended trading following the announcement.

HP’s sales growth has accelerated on demand for laptops needed for work and study at home.
Some investors and analysts have expressed concern that the rapid expansion of the PC market, after a decade of stagnation, is a short-term phenomenon.

HP’s lucrative printing business is picking up as companies re-equip offices that are slowly returning to use.

Revenue from Personal Systems, mostly computers, fell about 1% to $10.4 billion in the period ended July 31. Printing sales climbed 24% to $4.9 billion.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Dell PC Sales Up 27% New Alienware Machines At JB Hi Fi
Mobile Service A New Revenue Stream For Retailers Claims New Kid On The Block
PC Demand Falling Stock Still An Issue, Is A Dry Spell Looming?
New SmartHouse Home Automation Issue Now Live At JB HI Fi
JB Hi Fi Stock Levels Could Be A + After Breville Warning
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nick Wells Appointed To JB Hi Fi Board As Terry Smart Takes Top Job
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
David Jones Profits Quadruple: “We Are Very Pleased”
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Dell PC Sales Up 27% New Alienware Machines At JB Hi Fi
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Myer Calls AGM, Defying Solomon Lew’s Wishes
Latest News
/
August 26, 2021
/
Samsung Launches First 4K Flat-Screen Gaming Monitor
Latest News Samsung
/
August 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nick Wells Appointed To JB Hi Fi Board As Terry Smart Takes Top Job
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nick Wells who has been a key, but often silent executive at JB Hi Fi, has been promoted to the...
Read More