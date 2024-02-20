Australian CE retailers along with the specialist PC channel are banking on a surge in notebook sales as big PC move to roll out a new generation of AI powered notebooks.

Overnight Intel said that the US company aims to ship over 100 million units of AI PC processors in the next 12 months as brands such as Lenovo, Acer, Dell and ASUS move to a new generation of notebooks.

The move is set to drive two markets those buying a notebook for the first time, and work from home employees who want the latest generation in notebooks.

Intel Korea vice president Choi Won-hyuk said during a press conference in Seoul yesterday afternoon that the company aims to manufacture and supply chips for “AI” PCs of 40 million units this year and 60 million units in 2025.

Choi said more devices that can utilize AI will allow software developers to develop applications that use AI and increase the market.

AI PCs won’t be just a category in PCs but technology that accelerates the evolution of PCs, he said.

At CES most PC brands revealed notebooks with Intel Core Ultra processors that will provide customers with new capabilities.

Intel Core Ultra processor, also known as Meteor Lake, is a CPU aimed at notebooks.

The US chip giant touted its power efficiency __ it has six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and 2 lower power efficient cores.

It also comes with a neural processing unit that supports the GPU. Intel claims the chip had 2.5 times the power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

At yesterday’s event Intel showcased notebooks made by Samsung, LG, and Lenovo, and others that use Intel Core Ultra processors.