HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Decade Long Samsung LG OLED Court Battle Ends

Decade Long Samsung LG OLED Court Battle Ends

By | 24 Jun 2022

A series of vicious court battles between Samsung and LG over the alleged theft of trade secret have ended, with market analysts declaring both to be losers.

The feud began in 2012, when Samsung accused LG Display executives of stealing technology relating to OLED technology.

The most recent battle overturned previous charges that four Samsung Display employees and a chief executive at a LG Display supplier stole LG’s encapsulation technology for sealing OLEDs.

Originally the five were given suspended sentences, but the new ruling found that the information purported to have been stolen, was freely available in academic papers and reference materials for Japanese suppliers.

Meanwhile, this conflict has allowed Chinese manufacturers to steal market share from both companies.

According to Nikkei Asia, over 100 South Korean display engineers have moved to China for better-paying job, with many of these setting up a mass production line at BOE Technology’s OLED factory.

TCL is following suit, expanding OLED production in its Wuhan factory.

Samsung controlled 59.3 per cent of the OLED market in 2021, with LG having a 23 per cent market share, and BOE with 8.7 per cent.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung’s Bezel-Less Foldable OLED In Production
Apple Orders 80 Million Samsung OLEDs For iPhone 14
LG Display Reveal Transparent OLEDs
LG Launch Premium ‘True To Food’ Kitchen Range
Samsung To Manufacture OLED For Apple iPhones, Tablets & PC’s
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Next Gen Intel Chips Tipped To Hit 6GHz
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Zip CEO Assures Investors As Stock Falls To New Low
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Woolies Launches Rapid Delivery App
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Spotify Adds Gig Listings To App
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
Netflix Officially Confirms Ads
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Next Gen Intel Chips Tipped To Hit 6GHz
Latest News
/
June 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
According to new reports, Intel’s next generation of processor chips, the 13th gen Raptor Lake chips, may have the potential...
Read More