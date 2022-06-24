HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Addresses Criticism As Playstation Plus Premium Launches In Australia

Sony Addresses Criticism As Playstation Plus Premium Launches In Australia

By | 24 Jun 2022

As Sony rolls out PlayStation Plus into Australia it has addressed the major criticism of the service.

Sony has confirmed it will replace the clunkier European PAL versions of various PS1 titles with the superior NTSC version, which run at a higher frame rate and are therefore faster and smoother.

PlayStation Europe assured users via Twitter that the NTSC version will come to “a majority of classic games” in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The service launched yesterday in Australia, with PlayStation Plus essential costing $11.95 a month/$79.95 a year; PlayStation Plus Extra costing $18.95/$134.95; and Playstation Plus Deluxe costing $21.95/$154.95.

For some reason PS3 games are not available in Australia yet, which is the reason this service is named ‘deluxe’ in our country.


Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Details Revealed
