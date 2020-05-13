D-Link Launches Range Of 5G Solutions

D-Link has launched a range of 5G solutions, including the DWP-1020 5G Outdoor CPE to maximise signal reception, the DWR-978 5G Wi-Fi Router to boost connectivity, and the portable DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot to provide the best possible connection when you’re on the go. Local pricing has not yet been released, but D-Link said that will be confirmed in the near future.

“D-Link believes that 5G technology has and will continue to develop aggressively and create incredible, valuable user experiences. These new game-changing 5G innovations demonstrate D-Link’s commitment towards promoting an ever-evolving and improving world of connectivity,” said Lori Hu, CEO of D-Link Corporation.

DWP-1020 5G NR Outdoor Unit

This CPE (customer premises equipment) device is designed to sit on the exterior of a home or business building in order to maximise signal reception inside, particularly for mmWave frequencies. It has an IP45 waterproof rating and can withstand temperatures of -40°C-55°C. The device also supports PoE (Power over Ethernet) and has one 5Gbps port and one SIM slot.

The DWP-1020 5G device was recognised as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree.

DWR-978 5G Wi-Fi Router

Designed for indoor use, the DWR-978 supports 5G NR Sub 6 GHz frequencies, facilitating downlink speed of up to 4Gbps (5G) and 2Gbps (LTE 4G+). D-Link’s Intelligent QoS technology helps the device prioritise important network traffic, while the RJ-11 port allows for VoLTE functionality. The physical WAN port also supports a wide range of connection types. The router has one SIM slot and one USB 2.0 port.

DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot

Also recognised as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree, the DWR-2101 is one of the first mobile hotspots in the world that offers both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. This makes it an ideal device for providing high-speed and low-latency wireless access wherever you need it. Although you might not be doing much travel at the moment, this highly portable hotspot device will be ideal for business and leisure travellers as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, as it support a vast array of international 5G bands.