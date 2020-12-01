D-Link has launched two new portable 4G devices to keep users connected “on the go”.

The DWM-222 4G USB adapter is a plug-and-play device that offers downlink speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50 Mbps. It can provide internet access anywhere there is an LTE signal, and is backwards compatible with HSPA, GSM, GPRS, and EDGE.

According to D-Link, the device has drivers built-in for fast and simple installation.

“The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter is small and slim enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. It features a microSD card reader for optional removable storage up to 32 GB, allowing you to always have your files and contacts on hand.

“With no batteries, cables, or additional hardware required, you can truly take it with you wherever you go,” the manufacturer said.

Also from D-Link is the DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi‑Fi Hotspot. Billed as ideal for business trips, family holidays, and meetups, the DWR-933 offers download speeds of up to 300Mbps and upload speeds up to 50 Mbps with 14 hours of battery life.

“The DWR-933 enables instant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile signal. This small and portable device weighs only 120g, and the round-edged design smoothly fits into pockets and laptop bags whilst the OLED screen gives you important information including signal strength, roaming status, carrier, number of clients, and battery status at a glance,” said D-Link.

The DWM-222 is available for $99.95, and the DWR-933 for $249.95.