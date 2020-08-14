Australian tech accessories company Cygnett has launched the ChargeUp Edge+ 27K, its new laptop power bank that delivers 72W max power output and can charge four devices at once.

This powerful power bank was not showcased at CES 2020 but builds upon Cygnett’s legacy in laptop power banks with the inclusion of wireless charging.

“Destined to be a household favourite, this power bank will simultaneously charge your laptop (USB-C), tablet, phone and wireless earbuds, all from the one power bank,” Cygnett stated.

“Building upon Cynett’s legacy in professional-grade power and connectivity, the ChargeUp Edge+ 27K comes from a family of award-winning laptop power banks, with the Cygnett ChargeUp Pro 27K and Charge Pro 20K both recognised by CES awards.”

In addition to wireless charging, the ChargeUp Edge+ 27K has three charging ports (2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A).

Cygnett told ChannelNews that stock has just arrived and is about to roll into stores at a recommended retail price of $199. It will be available online at cygnett.com and at leading Australian retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and more.

Power Output: