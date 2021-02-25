The ransomware attack on Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has pushed back a major planned update to the beleaguered game.

CD Projekt was hit by a cybersecurity breach earlier this month, with the hackers demanding a ransom or else the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and other games would be sold or leaked online. The Polish developer refused to pay.

On Twitter, CD Projekt apologised for the delay the attack has caused to Patch 1.2, saying it “dearly wanted” to release the patch in February as promised but now requires additional time.

“Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.

“It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support,” the studio said.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that staff at CD Projekt have been unable to log into their workstations for two weeks because of the hack, and that the attack has been “a nightmare” for employees whose personal information – including passport details and Polish ID numbers – may have been accessed by the intruders.

Though the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 was a critical darling when it launched last year after several delays, gamers – particularly on last-gen PS4 and Xbox One systems – soon encountered bugs ranging from comical to game-breaking, with CD Projekt’s stock tanking as more and more issues came to light.

The studio also came under fire from labour rights advocates for forcing its staff into mandatory overtime – known in the industry as “crunch” – despite earlier promises not to.