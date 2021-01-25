HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Major Bug Fix Back On Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Major Bug Fix Back On Sale

By | 25 Jan 2021

It was tipped as the biggest new game in 2020 and JB Hi Fi was set to give away several Samsung top end TV’s in a major promotion for Cyberpunk 2077, then the game was released and that is when the Polish game maker hit the wall with the Company this week rushing out a major patch in a desperate effort to regain the trust of gamers.

Stripped from the Sony PlayStation store Cyberpunk 2077 has now been updated delivering a new experience for players.

Changes focused on “various stability improvements and bug fixes” and the studio is working on further patches, CD Projekt SA said over the weekend via a statement on its website.

The amendments include fixes addressing the weak performance on PlayStation 4, which triggered Sony’s move to pull Cyberpunk from its online store.

Bloomberg said that the futuristic Cyberpunk production, a major release in the gaming industry and a make-or-break venture for the Polish studio, received poor reviews because of glitches on older-generation consoles. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the outcry and was pushed to offer refunds.

In recent days, major online stores such as Amazon and Best Buy began offering discounts of almost 60% on the Cyberpunk console version, triggering concerns about revenue from the game. JB Hi Fi is still selling the $89 game for Xbox, Sony PlayStation, and PC.

The company expected earlier that patches would permit the game’s return to the PlayStation store.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
What Next For JB Hi-Fi?
JB Hi Fi Delivers 86.2% Lift In Profits, Online Sales Up 161%
JB Hi-Fi Appoints Seek CFO Geoff Roberts As Non-Executive Director
Aussie Retail Industry Back On Track As JB Hi-Fi Shares Hits Record High
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Working To Relist Game On PlayStation Store
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Chinese TP Link Wi Fi 6 Router, Raises Security Concerns
Latest News
/
January 26, 2021
/
LG, Smartphones Are Out Robots That Replace Barista’s Are In
Latest News
/
January 25, 2021
/
New Q Acoustic Active Speakers Not Recomended By Leading Hi Fi Magazine
Latest News Sound
/
January 25, 2021
/
BREAKING: Google Threatens To Shut Down In Australia
Google Latest News
/
January 22, 2021
/
Zip, Used By Harvey, Officeworks & Bing Lee, Enjoys Major Share Surge
Latest News
/
January 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Chinese TP Link Wi Fi 6 Router, Raises Security Concerns
Latest News
/
January 26, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese Network Company TP-Link is set to launch a new Wi-Fi 6 router with Alexa Built-In in an effort to...
Read More