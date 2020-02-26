Crest Platinum: Socket Range Including Data Protection & USB Charging

Crest Platinum is a leader in housing electronics and its current range of power sockets is no exception.

The Crest Platinum 6 Socket 2 USB Equipment Protector with TV and Data Protection offers the ultimate power manager with both surge and antenna protection. Ideal for computers, laptops, TVs alongside other valuable devices – it also offers two USB outputs for fast charging.

Featuring Fire Proof Self-Tripping MOV, superior surge protection 3,600 Joules, clean power noise filtration, six sockets, TV antenna and modem surge protection with an additional two USB outputs and 4.2A max fast charging, the Crest Platinum socket delivers strong value for dollar.

Designed with a sleek black finish and LED indicators, the socket is ideal for home theatres, computers, TVs and home appliances.

With a 10 year product warranty and $75,000 connected device warranty, the The Crest Platinum 6 Socket 2 USB Equipment Protector with TV and Data Protection retails for $189.95 at JB Hi-Fi.

But if six sockets are too many for certain consumers, Crest Premium also offers the Crest Platinum 4 Socket Equipment Protector with TV and Data Protection.

Similar to the six socket model, this powerboard offers the ultimate power manager with surge and antenna protection. It’s ideal for computers, laptops, TVs and other valuable devices.

Including Fire Proof Self-Tripping MOV, superior surge protection 1,800 Joules, premium 6,000V Spike protection and clean power noise filtration, the four socket power board offers high-tier functions at an affordable price.

Additionally, TV antenna surge protection and phone and modem surge protection is offered by the four socket powerboard and has LED indicators with an appealing high gloss fire proof housing for ultimate safety.

Ideal for home theatres, computers, TVs and home appliances, the Crest Platinum 4 Socket Equipment Protector with TV and Data Protection comes with 10 year product warranty and $75,000 connected device warranty.

It retails for $129.95 at JB Hi-Fi and is offered in black only.

Finally, for the modest consumer the Crest Platinum 2 Socket Equipment Protector with TV Antenna Protection is also available.

The 2 socket powerboard offers ultimate power manager with surge protection, which is ideal for computers, laptops and other valuable devices.

It features Fire Proof Self-Tripping MOV, superior surge protection 1,800 Joules, premium 6,000V Spike protection and clean power noise filtration.

The two socket powerboard has LED indicators and an appealing high gloss fire proof housing with a white finish. It also includes TV Antenna surge protection.

The Crest Platinum 2 Socket Equipment Protector with TV Antenna Protection retails for $69.95 at JB Hi-Fi.