Crest Platinum: Premium Single Socket Surge Protector

By | 26 Feb 2020
Crest Platinum, a brand that strives to create a range of innovative and complete market solutions, has launched the Premium Single Socket Surge Protector.

The socket offers superior protection at an affordable price and features fire proof self-tripping MOV, superior surge protection 1,800 Joules, premium 6,000V Spike protection alongside clean power noise filtration.

The single socket is also fitted with LED indicators and sports an appealing high gloss fire proof housing.

The Premium Single Socket Surge Protector is suitable for use with whitegoods, including refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, clothes dryers, dishwashers or microwaves. It is not recommended to be used for TVs.

It also comes with a 10-year warranty and a $75,000 connected device warranty.

The Premium Single Socket Surge Protector is available for purchase at JB Hi-Fi for $29.95 and is sold in white.

