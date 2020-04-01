HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
COVID19 May Make You Fat, If You Don’t Exercise More

By | 1 Apr 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Coronavirus may do more harm than give a life-threatening respiratory illness. It seems it may also make you fat.

A new study using data from more than 68,000 fitness trackers shows Americans under orders to self-quarantine are moving less and sleeping more. 

The research included users of Apple Watches, Fitbits and Garmin smartwatches. 

Conducted by Evidation Health, the COVID-19 Pulse study found activity levels in the US were down 39 percent, compared to activity levels pre-quarantine.

In New York City alone, the data shows that physical activity dropped 50pc during the week the city ordered residents to stay home. 

Sleep time increased 20 percent after President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13.

Evidation also found that people were sleeping 10pc more in every state except Hawaii and Alaska.

