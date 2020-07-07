HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > COVID Shopping: Afterpay Sales Up 127%

COVID Shopping: Afterpay Sales Up 127%

By | 7 Jul 2020
, ,

Afterpay has witnessed substantial growth over the past financial year, with sales accelerating in Q4 FY20 – underlying sales rose 127% that quarter. Over the whole of FY20 sales totalled $11.1 billion, against $5.2 billion in FY19.

This growth was led by the US, where Afterpay’s underlying sales were up 299% in Q4 FY20, compared to 57% growth in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Now, Afterpay has more active customers in the US (5.6 million), than in ANZ (3.3 million). Afterpay launched in the UK in 2019, and has since gained 1 million active customers.

Afterpay plans to expand further in FY21, with plans to launch in Canada in the next quarter. The company is also exploring a number of small merger and acquisition opportunities to accelerate the roll out across potential new international markets.

Afterpay partners with Qantas

To fund these objectives, Afterpay is undertaking a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $650 million. Alongside this, Afterpay Co-Founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar have each agreed to sell 2.05 million shares each, representing 10% of their respective holdings in Afterpay.

Yesterday, Qantas and Afterpay announced a new partnership which will allow Qantas Frequent Flyers to earn Qantas Points with the Buy Now Pay Later platform.

Afterpay’s share price has increased steadily in recent months, and as of today stood at $68.

Afterpay ASX 07.07.2020

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
,
You may also like
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
COVID-19 Boosts Australia’s Online Retail Sales By 50.4%
Afterpay Shares Hit Record High After Citi Boost
Afterpay Rival Shares Soar After Mastercard Deal
Amazon Australia’s Online Alcohol Store To Rival BWS & Liquorland
Kogan.com Successfully Raises $100 Million
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall As COVID Cases Resurge
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 7, 2020
/
Leaked: Google Pixel 5 Renders
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 7, 2020
/
CE Distributors: ‘Border Closure Won’t Stop Deliveries’
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
July 7, 2020
/
Target Lists Huge Range On Catch After Wesfarmers Buy
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2020
/
Former The Good Guys CEO Up To His Neck In Dodgy Problems
Finance Industry Investigation
/
July 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall As COVID Cases Resurge
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index is now at its lowest point in nearly two months, at 92.1 – some...
Read More