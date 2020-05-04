HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market

COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market

By | 4 May 2020
, , , ,

Sensor Tower has forecast that app spending will double to $171 billion by 2024, despite the COVID-19 economic downturn. The market research firm is also predicting that new app installs will reach 183.7 billion by 2024, split between Apple’s App Store (44.5 billion) and Google Play (139.2 billion).

“Our forecast shows the sudden uptake in mobile apps across multiple categories during COVID-19 related lockdowns having a continuing, yet diminishing, impact on adoption across the board through 2024,” Sensor Tower said.

With millions of people spending more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis, this trend has already been reflected in Q1 2020 results.

Source: Sensor Tower

The number of first-time App Store downloads surged in the first quarter, rising by 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) on iPads and 24% y-o-y on iPhones. For iPad app downloads, this figure surpassed 1.1 billion in the quarter and marked the first quarter of y-o-y growth in four years, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

Alongside this, worldwide consumer spending in iPad apps increased by 16% y-o-y, totalling more than $2 billion for the first time ever. This could continue to grow in the quarter ahead, with Digitimes Research forecasting that tablet shipments will surge by 45.5% in Q2 2020.

Driven by millions of students being taught at home, education apps were the second-largest category, with 105 million installs, representing a y-o-y increase of 78%.

Gaming, however, continued to account for the vast majority of new app downloads, representing 603 million of the total 1.1 billion. This category also accounted for 76% of the total in-app spending, totalling around $1.6 billion. However, in-app spending in education apps witnessed the sharpest growth, rising by 35% to $92 million.

Source: Sensor Tower

Looking further ahead, it is expected that the substantial app growth of 2020 may taper off as COVID-19 restrictions ease moving into 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, Sensor Tower expects there to be lasting benefits from the COVID-19 lockdown period for the app industry.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom
Will Vicinity And Scentre Sell Off Property Assets?
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Brands Communication Content
/
May 4, 2020
/
‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores
Apple Brands Communication
/
May 4, 2020
/
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Coronavirus Latest News Tablets
/
May 4, 2020
/
Acer PC Sales Soar As MSI Cuts Dividends But Future Looks Good
Acer Brands Latest News
/
May 4, 2020
/
Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom
Appliances Coronavirus Latest News
/
May 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Brands Communication Content
/
May 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SYDNEY/NEW YORK: Australians and US residents are starting to move around their cities, thwarting efforts to have them stay in...
Read More