Owner Elon Musk has a new plan in place to focus more on video content, and so he is claiming Twitter will soon be available on Smart TVs.

Currently, vertical video content rakes in over 10% of time spent on Twitter.

Thursday last week, Elon along with Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino decided to outline a plan focused on increasing video and creator partnerships, including creating an app for TV platforms.

Without providing a timeline for a launch, Elon Musk said, “It’s coming.”

Currently TikTok has an app with vertical videos for Smart TVs, and Samsung is offering ‘The Sero,’ which is a TV that can switch from horizontal to vertical by pushing a button.