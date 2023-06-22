Microsoft will be increasing the pricing of the Xbox Series X in most countries from August. Countries excluded are the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. It will also be increasing the monthly prices of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions starting next month.

Head of Communications for Xbox, Kari Perez said, “We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.”

The Xbox Series X console will likely match the price hike for the PS5 Sony made last year, moving up to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 AUD starting August 1st.

The pricing will not be adjusted for the Xbox Series S.

Although pricing adjustments were expected after Sony’s last year, Phil Spencer, Xbox Chief made it clear the subscriptions wouldn’t last forever.