Home > Latest News > Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Get Price Hike

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Get Price Hike

By | 22 Jun 2023

Microsoft will be increasing the pricing of the Xbox Series X in most countries from August. Countries excluded are the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. It will also be increasing the monthly prices of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions starting next month.

Head of Communications for Xbox, Kari Perez said, “We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.”

The Xbox Series X console will likely match the price hike for the PS5 Sony made last year, moving up to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 AUD starting August 1st.

The pricing will not be adjusted for the Xbox Series S.

Although pricing adjustments were expected after Sony’s last year, Phil Spencer, Xbox Chief made it clear the subscriptions wouldn’t last forever.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass will increase starting July 6th. The Ultimate will move to $18.95 AUD per month (€14.99 / £12.99). The Game Pass for Console will move up to $11.95 AUD per month (€10.99 / £8.99).

The PC Game Pass pricing will not be changing.

If the user is an existing Game Pass monthly subscriber, these new prices won’t start until August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New members will receive the new pricing from July 6th.

If the user is a member through a yearly code, the new pricing won’t set in until the subscription is renewed.

Majority of the world markets will be affected by these increases, with some exceptions. Game Pass console pricing will remain the same in Norway, Denmark, Chile, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

SEE BELOW THE NEW XBOX GAME PASS PRICING:

Country Currency Xbox Game Pass Ultimate current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new Game Pass for Console current Game Pass for Console new
Argentina ARS 899 1449 599 1199
Australia AUD 15.95 18.95 10.95 11.95
Austria EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Belgium EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Brazil BRL 44.99 49.99 29.99 32.99
Canada CAD 16.99 18.99 11.99 12.99
Chile CLP 7990 8990 5990 5990
Colombia COP 29900 33900 19900 21900
Czech Republic CZK 339 389 259 269
Denmark DKK 99 109 79 79
Finland EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
France EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Germany EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Greece EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Hong Kong SAR HKD 79 85 59 65
Hungary HUF 4190 4790 3000 3190
India INR 499 549 349 379
Ireland EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Israel ILS 39.99 44.99 27.99 30.99
Italy EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Japan JPY 1100 1210 850 935
Korea KRW 11900 13500 7900 8500
Mexico MXN 229 249 149 159
The Netherlands EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
New Zealand NZD 19.95 21.95 12.95 13.95
Norway NOK 125 139 99 99
Poland PLN 54.99 62.99 40 42.99
Portugal EEUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Saudi Arabia SAR 39.99 44.99 29.99 29.99
Singapore SGD 13.99 15.9 9.99 10.9
Slovakia EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
South Africa ZAR 119 129 79 85
Spain EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99
Sweden SEK 135 155 99 105
Switzerland CHF 14.99 16.99 12 12
Taiwan TWD 299 338 199 219
Turkey TRY 44.99 120.99 29.99 79.99
UAE USD 9.99 11.99 6.99 7.99
UK GBP 10.99 12.99 7.99 8.99
US USD 14.99 16.99 9.99 10.99

 

The pricing for the Game Pass hasn’t been changed since its launch in 2017, and Microsoft seem to stress it isn’t related to the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions.”

This is just the latest in price increases over the last few years in entertainment. Netflix raised prices again last year, Disney Plus saw a steeper price hike, and Apple Music and Spotify have both increased prices in most markets.

Nintendo has yet to adjust the Switch Online subscription, not changing it since the launch in 2018. Sony only adjusted the PlayStation Plus subscriptions last year, add new PlayStation Plus Essential, Plus Extra, and Plus Premium subscriptions.



