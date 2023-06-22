Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Get Price Hike
Microsoft will be increasing the pricing of the Xbox Series X in most countries from August. Countries excluded are the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. It will also be increasing the monthly prices of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions starting next month.
Head of Communications for Xbox, Kari Perez said, “We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.”
The Xbox Series X console will likely match the price hike for the PS5 Sony made last year, moving up to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 AUD starting August 1st.
The pricing will not be adjusted for the Xbox Series S.
Although pricing adjustments were expected after Sony’s last year, Phil Spencer, Xbox Chief made it clear the subscriptions wouldn’t last forever.
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass will increase starting July 6th. The Ultimate will move to $18.95 AUD per month (€14.99 / £12.99). The Game Pass for Console will move up to $11.95 AUD per month (€10.99 / £8.99).
The PC Game Pass pricing will not be changing.
If the user is an existing Game Pass monthly subscriber, these new prices won’t start until August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New members will receive the new pricing from July 6th.
If the user is a member through a yearly code, the new pricing won’t set in until the subscription is renewed.
Majority of the world markets will be affected by these increases, with some exceptions. Game Pass console pricing will remain the same in Norway, Denmark, Chile, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.
SEE BELOW THE NEW XBOX GAME PASS PRICING:
|Country
|Currency
|Xbox Game Pass Ultimate current
|Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new
|Game Pass for Console current
|Game Pass for Console new
|Argentina
|ARS
|899
|1449
|599
|1199
|Australia
|AUD
|15.95
|18.95
|10.95
|11.95
|Austria
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Belgium
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Brazil
|BRL
|44.99
|49.99
|29.99
|32.99
|Canada
|CAD
|16.99
|18.99
|11.99
|12.99
|Chile
|CLP
|7990
|8990
|5990
|5990
|Colombia
|COP
|29900
|33900
|19900
|21900
|Czech Republic
|CZK
|339
|389
|259
|269
|Denmark
|DKK
|99
|109
|79
|79
|Finland
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|France
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Germany
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Greece
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Hong Kong SAR
|HKD
|79
|85
|59
|65
|Hungary
|HUF
|4190
|4790
|3000
|3190
|India
|INR
|499
|549
|349
|379
|Ireland
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Israel
|ILS
|39.99
|44.99
|27.99
|30.99
|Italy
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Japan
|JPY
|1100
|1210
|850
|935
|Korea
|KRW
|11900
|13500
|7900
|8500
|Mexico
|MXN
|229
|249
|149
|159
|The Netherlands
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|New Zealand
|NZD
|19.95
|21.95
|12.95
|13.95
|Norway
|NOK
|125
|139
|99
|99
|Poland
|PLN
|54.99
|62.99
|40
|42.99
|Portugal
|EEUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR
|39.99
|44.99
|29.99
|29.99
|Singapore
|SGD
|13.99
|15.9
|9.99
|10.9
|Slovakia
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|South Africa
|ZAR
|119
|129
|79
|85
|Spain
|EUR
|12.99
|14.99
|9.99
|10.99
|Sweden
|SEK
|135
|155
|99
|105
|Switzerland
|CHF
|14.99
|16.99
|12
|12
|Taiwan
|TWD
|299
|338
|199
|219
|Turkey
|TRY
|44.99
|120.99
|29.99
|79.99
|UAE
|USD
|9.99
|11.99
|6.99
|7.99
|UK
|GBP
|10.99
|12.99
|7.99
|8.99
|US
|USD
|14.99
|16.99
|9.99
|10.99
The pricing for the Game Pass hasn’t been changed since its launch in 2017, and Microsoft seem to stress it isn’t related to the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
“These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions.”
This is just the latest in price increases over the last few years in entertainment. Netflix raised prices again last year, Disney Plus saw a steeper price hike, and Apple Music and Spotify have both increased prices in most markets.
Nintendo has yet to adjust the Switch Online subscription, not changing it since the launch in 2018. Sony only adjusted the PlayStation Plus subscriptions last year, add new PlayStation Plus Essential, Plus Extra, and Plus Premium subscriptions.