Last month, beta testing began for Samsung’s Android 14 One U1 6. The rollout started with the Galaxy S23 models, and now the Galaxy S22 family have been added to the program. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will soon be able to take part in the beta testing, if not already.

The company also wants to turn the telephoto modules into a “second main camera,” meaning they would need Samsung’s 200MP sensors including the ISOCELL HP2 and HP3.

These sensors generally have 2x and 4x zoom capabilities at the same resolution, and they could find themselves behind a 3x tele lens providing 3x, 6x, and 12x zoom.

The ISOCELL HP2 and HP3 are 1/1.3 inch and 1/1.4 inch sensors, using a 4×4 deep learning remosaic algorithm, taking the 4×4 Tetra Pixel arrangement, and reshuffling it into RGB. This can be done through the DSPs and GPUs of chipsets. They are premium sensors with advanced autofocus and HDR capabilities.

Tele lenses create a bokeh naturally to separate subjects from the background. Samsung claim a larger sensor will create a shallower depth of field. Currently, however, there are no concrete plans set in place.

At the moment, there are rumours circulating that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP 3x camera, with native 3x and 6x zoom.

This is an alternative approach to Sony’s, using variable focal length lenses, currently only on Xperia phones.