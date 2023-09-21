HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Could Samsung S22 Models Get One UI 6 & New Telephoto Cameras

Could Samsung S22 Models Get One UI 6 & New Telephoto Cameras

By | 21 Sep 2023

Last month, beta testing began for Samsung’s Android 14 One U1 6. The rollout started with the Galaxy S23 models, and now the Galaxy S22 family have been added to the program. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will soon be able to take part in the beta testing, if not already.

The company also wants to turn the telephoto modules into a “second main camera,” meaning they would need Samsung’s 200MP sensors including the ISOCELL HP2 and HP3.

These sensors generally have 2x and 4x zoom capabilities at the same resolution, and they could find themselves behind a 3x tele lens providing 3x, 6x, and 12x zoom.

The ISOCELL HP2 and HP3 are 1/1.3 inch and 1/1.4 inch sensors, using a 4×4 deep learning remosaic algorithm, taking the 4×4 Tetra Pixel arrangement, and reshuffling it into RGB. This can be done through the DSPs and GPUs of chipsets. They are premium sensors with advanced autofocus and HDR capabilities.

Tele lenses create a bokeh naturally to separate subjects from the background. Samsung claim a larger sensor will create a shallower depth of field. Currently, however, there are no concrete plans set in place.

At the moment, there are rumours circulating that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP 3x camera, with native 3x and 6x zoom.

This is an alternative approach to Sony’s, using variable focal length lenses, currently only on Xperia phones.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
TikTok Targets Smart TVs
Colours For New Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked
Serious Concerns Over Big Brands Data Capture Including Officeworks Cameras
Google Denies Its Search Dominates Due To Sweetheart Payments
Leaked Renders Show Off New Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Warns Chinese Students Living In AUS Amidst Scam Spike
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/
Panasonic To Release New SoundSlayer Neck Speakers
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/
Fortnite Developer Paying $245m in Game Refunds To Parents
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/
Dodgy Google Practises Exposed In US Trial
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/
Garmin Launches Apple Watch Competitor
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Warns Chinese Students Living In AUS Amidst Scam Spike
Latest News
/
September 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The ACCC and National Anti-Scam Centre has advised that Chinese students living in Australia are being targeted by scammers who...
Read More