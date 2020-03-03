HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Coronavirus: RBA Slashes Interest Rates To Record Low Of 0.5%

Coronavirus: RBA Slashes Interest Rates To Record Low Of 0.5%

By | 3 Mar 2020
, , ,

For the fourth time in a year, the Reserve Bank has slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5 per cent as it seeks to control the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.

Interest rates had already dropped three times last year as the RBA attempted to resuscitate an already sluggish economy that was in the grip of a housing downturn and a challenging retail environment.

Following a summer of devastating bushfires, which Treasury predicts will knock off around 0.2 per cent points from Australia’s economic growth, the coronavirus outbreak threatens to cause further economic fallout.

(AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

Futures market traders, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), had been expecting a cut, with ASX data showing trading on the exchange implied a 100 per cent chance of reduction by 0.5 per cent.

The probability of the cut had been tracking at between 10 per cent to 20 per cent last week, but on Monday it suddenly surged to 100 per cent.

Traders are also expecting the official cash rate to drop to 0.25 per cent by July this year.

(AAP Image/Peter Rae)

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , ,
You may also like
One Month Inventory Left For Apple As Supply Plummets: Analyst
Google Cloud Cancels Biggest Annual Conference Over Coronavirus Fears
Nvidia Moves Conference To Online-Only Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Apple Stock Rebounds, Strongest Day Since 2018
Apple CEO Says China Factories Nearly At Full Production
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Chairman Quits Huawei Australia
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
March 3, 2020
/
UPDATE: NSW Fair Trading Is Working With Ticketek To Resolve Post-Parade Party ‘Concerns’
Distribution Industry Investigation
/
March 3, 2020
/
Introducing: The Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable
Hardware Industry Latest News
/
March 3, 2020
/
New Half-Life: Alyx Footage Is Virtual Reality At Its Best
Gaming Gaming Software Latest News
/
March 3, 2020
/
AAP Newswire Service Closes After 85 Years
Appointment & Jobs Communication Finance
/
March 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Chairman Quits Huawei Australia
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
March 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
They love sending out their press releases, but it now appears that the spin doctors at Huawei Australia forgot to...
Read More