HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Coronavirus Blamed For VR Headset Shortage

Coronavirus Blamed For VR Headset Shortage

By | 24 Feb 2020
, , , , , ,

Valve explains why its VR headset is out of stock around the world but gives no timeline for more. 

Last week we reported that the Valve Index has been unavailable for purchase in almost every region of the world since the beginning of the year. Ahead of the March launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve’s long-awaited VR follow-up to the acclaimed Half-Life 2, it was impossible to purchase Valve’s own VR gear anywhere except for Japan. 

Valve has now acknowledged the failure to meet demand and blamed the Coronavirus for the shortage. 

Valve admits it will have “far fewer” units for sale this year than previously planned. 

In a statement to UploadVR, Valve said: 

“With Half-Life: Alyx coming March 23rd, we are working hard to meet demand for the Valve Index and want to reassure everyone that Index systems will be available for purchase prior to the game’s launch. However, the global Coronavirus health crisis has impacted our production schedules so we will have far fewer units for sale during the coming months compared to the volumes we originally planned. Our entire team is working hard right now to maximize availability. To receive a notification as soon as the Valve Index is back in stock, please visit Steam and click ‘Notify Me.’” 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case
BREAKING NEWS: Acer CEO Claims Coronavirus Impact Will Be ‘Minimal’ In OZ
Smartphones, TV’s & Video Games Shipments Slashed From China
Coronavirus Hits Korean Tech: Samsung Factory Shut Down
China Turns To Health Apps During Coronavirus Crisis
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
Interdyn Launches The Pro-Ject X1 Turntable
Display Hardware Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Is Apple Amping Up Sales? Next iPhone, AirTags Tipped To Arrive In March
Apple Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Acer CEO Claims Coronavirus Impact Will Be ‘Minimal’ In OZ
Acer Brands Coronavirus
/
February 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
/
1 Comment
Samsung has apologised to customers after it accidentally sent out a mystery alert to thousands of devices last week. Impacted...
Read More