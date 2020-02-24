Coronavirus Blamed For VR Headset Shortage

Valve explains why its VR headset is out of stock around the world but gives no timeline for more.

Last week we reported that the Valve Index has been unavailable for purchase in almost every region of the world since the beginning of the year. Ahead of the March launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve’s long-awaited VR follow-up to the acclaimed Half-Life 2, it was impossible to purchase Valve’s own VR gear anywhere except for Japan.

Valve has now acknowledged the failure to meet demand and blamed the Coronavirus for the shortage.

Valve admits it will have “far fewer” units for sale this year than previously planned.

In a statement to UploadVR, Valve said:

“With Half-Life: Alyx coming March 23rd, we are working hard to meet demand for the Valve Index and want to reassure everyone that Index systems will be available for purchase prior to the game’s launch. However, the global Coronavirus health crisis has impacted our production schedules so we will have far fewer units for sale during the coming months compared to the volumes we originally planned. Our entire team is working hard right now to maximize availability. To receive a notification as soon as the Valve Index is back in stock, please visit Steam and click ‘Notify Me.’”