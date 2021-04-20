HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Controversial Parler App Will Return To Apple’s App Store

Controversial Parler App Will Return To Apple’s App Store

By | 20 Apr 2021
, , ,

The social media app blamed by many for mobilising the mob that rioted at the US Capitol will be allowed to return to Apple’s app store, after members of Congress questioned the decision to remove it.

The app was banned on January 9, just three days after the Capitol riot. Google and Amazon quickly followed suit, with all companies citing Parler’s failure to remove messages inciting violence.

Apple said the app allowed messaging “that encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism and called for violence against specific people.”

Apple have since responded to the Congress complaints, agreeing to reinstate the Parler app, after a software update which allows hate speech and inciteful language to be better monitored.

The app can go live “upon Parler releasing it,” according to Apple.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Apple iMac, Bigger Display, New Processor, Slimmer Bezel
Bookmark This Page To Watch Apple’s Spring Loaded Event Live
Apple’s Next Big Event Tipped To Be A ‘Fizzer’ Nothing Really New
Apple Rumoured To Be Developing A Soundbar
FBI Enlists Aussies To Crack Terrorist’s iPhone
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Fresh Headache For Nvidia ARM Buyout As UK Govt Wades In
Acquirement Latest News Nvidia
/
April 20, 2021
/
Facebook VP Shoots Down Quest VR Headset Rumours
Facebook Industry Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Xbox Cloud Gaming On The Way
Cloud Gaming Latest News Xbox
/
April 20, 2021
/
JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones
JBL Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Woolworths Group has moved to take control of data analytics firm Quantium, putting down $223 million to increase its stake...
Read More