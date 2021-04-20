The social media app blamed by many for mobilising the mob that rioted at the US Capitol will be allowed to return to Apple’s app store, after members of Congress questioned the decision to remove it.

The app was banned on January 9, just three days after the Capitol riot. Google and Amazon quickly followed suit, with all companies citing Parler’s failure to remove messages inciting violence.

Apple said the app allowed messaging “that encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism and called for violence against specific people.”

Apple have since responded to the Congress complaints, agreeing to reinstate the Parler app, after a software update which allows hate speech and inciteful language to be better monitored.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store. 🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

The app can go live “upon Parler releasing it,” according to Apple.