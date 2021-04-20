HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Digital PS3, Vita Storefronts Saved After Sony Backflip

20 Apr 2021
Sony has backed down amidst a barrage of criticism over the closure of its digital storefronts for PS3 and PlayStation Vita, announcing the stores will stay open.

Originally slated to end in August, Sony’s support for the PS3 and Vita Stores will continue for the foreseeable future, after Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan issued a mea culpa on the official PlayStation Blog.

“We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.

“I’m glad that we can keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy, while we continue to create cutting-edge new game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of VR,” he said.

Ryan cited “commerce support challenges” for older consoles, and the desire to focus on newer devices that a majority of users play on, as reasons for the initial decision to shut down the stores; this, however, met with furious backlash from gamers and pundits angry about the loss of classic games only available on those devices, as well as downloadable content for native PS3 and Vita titles.

“Upon further reflection… it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here,” said Ryan.

The PSP store, however, will still shut down on July 2 as planned.

