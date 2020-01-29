Commodore 64 Comeback Console At JB Hi-Fi + EB Games For $199

For just $200 Oz gamers can relieve the retro glory days of the Commodore 64 home video game console that has been ‘reborn, again…’

Coming off the back of the mini version release in 2018, UK based company Retro Games has launched a full-sized replica of the Commodore 64.

Available now from EB Games and JB Hi-Fi for $199, the THEC64 is a throwback video game console that can be connected to any TV via it’s included HDMI cable for old-school playback in 720P.

There are even filter modes available for playback for those that want to relive the days of CRT.

Players can save their progress at any time via USB on the 64 pre-installed games, as well as load additional C64 games, including those recently developed.

The C64 features the full-size Commodore 64 computer, a microswitch joystick with a 1.5m cable and a USB power cable with AC adapter.

Full Game List: