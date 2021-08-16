HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Colour Screen Coming To Leaked Fitbit Charge 5

Colour Screen Coming To Leaked Fitbit Charge 5

By | 16 Aug 2021
, ,

The next iteration of the Fitbit Charge fitness tracker will have a colour screen, if fresh leaks are to be believed.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the as-yet-unrevealed successor to the Charge 4, launched in April last year. New images from noted leaker Evan Blass, which appear to be marketing renders, indicate that the Charge 5 will have a large colour screen similar to the Fitbit Luxe, and be available in at least three different designs – black, blue/silver, and pink/gold.

While no official announcement has been made, FCC filings suggest that Fitbit is gearing up to release a new “Wireless Activity Tracker” as soon as October – a hint corroborated by the images from Blass, which show the date October 23 on the fitness band’s screen.

The Charge 4 is on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $179 at time of writing, and the Charge 5 is expected to slot into a similar price range as its predecessor.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Facebook Designing Its First Smartwatch
Fitbit Releases New Minions-Themed Kids Fitness Band
Fitbit, But Make It Fashion
Fitbit Lux Will Sport An OLED Screen (And Cost A Lot More)
Tile Will Now Find Your Fitbit Inspire 2
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinese Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Wants To Track You Even Without A SIM
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Google Says Its Search Isn’t Public Utility Just Because It’s Popular
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Rent Relief Reinstated For NSW Retail
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Xiaomi Accidentally Reveals Redmi 10 Specs
Latest News Smart Phones
/
August 16, 2021
/
Smart Home Standard Matter Delayed Until 2022
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinese Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Wants To Track You Even Without A SIM
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese brand Xiaomi, the world’s No. 2 smartphone company wants to spy on you even when there is no SIM...
Read More