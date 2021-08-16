HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Gigabyte To Replace “Exploding” PC Power Supplies

By | 16 Aug 2021
PC manufacturer Gigabyte has responded to stories of faulty power supply units, saying it will replace affected components while stressing they are safe for real world use.

Investigations by Gamers Nexus (source of above image) seemed to confirm that two PSU models GP-P750GM and GP-P850GM, which were sold on Newegg as part of forced bundles with some Nvidia RTX graphics cards, either arrived dead in the box or experienced catastrophic failures during testing, with an estimated 50 per cent failure rate between them.

The Gamers Nexus video on the issue accused Gigabyte and Newegg of “dumping an unsellable product on desperate buyers”.

“Gigabyte’s GP-P750GM and 850GM power supplies were and are in combo ‘deals’ on Newegg Shuffle. If you wanted the graphics card but not the PSU, you’d have trouble to return one without the other.

“You’re essentially stuck with a product that you don’t want. Many of the Gigabyte PSUs were reported DOA, and in testing, we found many were explosive,” they said.

In a statement, Gigabyte insisted the power supply units were safe and reliable despite the Gamers Nexus findings, and said it had nevertheless made adjustments to its Over Power Protection (OPP) safety feature, which shuts down the unit when the wattage exceeds operating parameters.

“Gigabyte highly values the confidence and trust all our customers have in our product quality and after sale services.

“Gigabyte would like to stress the potential issues that were reported only seemed to occur after very long time periods of extreme load testing via DC Electronic load equipment and would not be typical of any real world usage,” the manufacturer said.

Buyers of GP-P750GM and GP-P850GM power supplies within specified serial number ranges can return the components for a free exchange.

