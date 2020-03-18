Coles & Woolies Enforce 2-Pack Limit On Most Items

Australia’s major supermarket chains have put a two-pack limit on a wide range of grocery items as COVID-19 panic buying continues.

From today, Woolworths has put a two-pack limit on every category aside from fresh fruit and veg, meat (excluding mince), deli, bakery, seafood, fresh milk, canned fish, drinks, baby food, yoghurt, Easter items, and wet pet food.

Woolworths also has a one-pack limit per customer, per shop on toilet paper, baby wipes, antibacterial wipes, paper towel, serviettes, and rice (2kg and over).

Coles instead listed the categories that do have a two-packet limit: pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues, hand sanitisers, mince meat, eggs, chilled pasta, frozen vegetables, frozen desserts, sugar, long-life milk, canned tomatoes, liquid soap, and chilled white milk.

Coles only has a one-pack per person limit on toilet paper.

Both supermarkets have said there may be additional limits in certain stores.

Woolworths has also shortened its opening times from 8am-8pm on weekdays starting today, though the dedicated shopping hour will allow the elderly and people with a disability to shop exclusively from 7am to 8am.

Starting today, Aldi will also be changing the trading hours of all its stores from 9.30am-7.00pm, unless other state and local trading restrictions apply, to allow for more time to restock shelves. Aldi currently has a 1-pack limit on toilet paper, and a two-packet limit on dry pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, tissues and hand sanitisers.

In a press address this morning Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people to stop hoarding, saying “It is not sensible, it is not helpful, and it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian in response to this crisis.”