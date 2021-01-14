HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 14 Jan 2021
,

Queensland distributor Cogworks has picked up exclusive distribution of StormAudio AV processors and power amplifiers, while dropping distribution of the Trinnov brand.

The deal, which sees Cogworks replace National AV Solutions as the only StormAudio distributor in Australia, means the company will now distribute StormAudio’s range of AV processors – starting at $20,999 retail for the 16 channel unit and going up to $28,999 for the 32-channel analog model – as well as its two power amplifiers.

Also for sale through Cogworks will be the CEDIA award winning ISP24 Analog Mk2AV Immersive Sound Preamp/Processor for $24,999.

David Moseley, managing director of Cogworks Australia, hailed StormAudio as “an exciting and forward-thinking company who is focused on delivering pure audio performance for high quality home cinema”.

“They are dedicated to working with the Cogworks custom dealer network and we believe they are a perfect fit moving forward.

“Cogworks is dedicated to delivering industry best cinema design and engineering practices. Our brands are a reflection of that desire and we welcome StormAudio to our exclusive portfolio of products,” he said.

Separately, Cogworks has also dropped distribution of Trinnov audio products.

“We have provided Trinnov with this notice and will of course assist the incoming distributor, once announced, to ensure a smooth transition of the brand.

“Cogworks had a long association with Trinnov and would like to thank them and our dealer network for their support of the brand,” he said.

