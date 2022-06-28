A Mirabella baby monitor sold at Kmart can be hacked, according to a widely-spread claim by a distraught grandmother.

The unnamed woman claims the monitor can be remotely controlled and moved, and her adult son caught it in the action.

“If anyone has this baby monitor from Kmart throw it out now as over the last few weeks my son and his partner have noticed it change position,” reads the Facebook post.

“Last night my son woke up at 2am to find it on and scanning the crib and their room really slowly where they were all sleeping.”

She alleges as soon as her son looked directly at the camera, it immediately switched off, and that the monitor is “not motion sensored, it has been hacked”.

This is the second time such claims have been made about a Mirabella baby monitor.

Last November, a Melbourne mother claimed she heard a man’s voice speaking over her baby monitor.

“My partner Daniel and I were sleeping, everything was quiet and dark,” she told Kidspot.

“Then I heard it – a really deep man’s voice that doesn’t belong to anyone that I know. Out of the blue, I heard him say, ‘Mmm, that’s a cute one.’ I was frozen. I was so scared.”

A spokesperson from Mirabella has spoken on the latest incident, telling Yahoo Australia:

“We understand that security, privacy and safety are serious concerns for consumers and particularly, parents with children. Our cameras/baby monitors are manufactured to international industry standards for a global market and to the best of our knowledge, a secure device.

“To date, we have received one hacking claim back in November 2021 which we investigated and found no suspicious or external activity. We are not aware of any other hacking problems with our cameras in Australia or around the world.

“The camera cannot turn on or off as the post suggests. It will have a red light if the room is dark for night vision and that red light will turn off if the bedroom lights are turned on.”