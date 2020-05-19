HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chromebooks Strong Growth Threaten Windows Notebooks

Chromebooks Strong Growth Threaten Windows Notebooks

By | 19 May 2020

Demand for Chromebooks has reportedly further expanded from the education space into the consumer niche, with sales tipped to potentially decrease share for Windows-based notebooks in the long-run according to supply chain sources.

Reported by Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, strong Chromebook sales have caused shortages for Intel’s entry-level processors.

Major Chromebook supplier for brands such as HP and Acer, Quanta Computer, reportedly notched shipments of 4.6 million notebooks in April, with reports stating performance was partly contributed by robust orders for clients’ Chromebooks.

The company’s Vice Chairman states Chromebook shipments have been exponentially rising since March. 

Mirroring many market commentator thoughts, the company attributes a rise in work-from-home employees and student amidst the global coronavirus pandemic for the uplift.

Chromebooks have grown in popularity for their affordable pricing and ease of usage for simpler computing tasks. 

Reported by DigiTimes, Qanda forecasts Chromebook shipments to jump by double-digit percentages (quarterly and yearly) in Q2, with full-year shipments also bearing a chance of increase.

HP is reportedly the top Chromebook brand globally, with supply chain sources claiming it’s still faring low inventory levels at the retail channel.

The company its expected to make keen orders in May and June, mirrored by the likes of Dell, Lenovo and Acer.

Sources state the jump in Chromebook demand is courtesy of increased cooperation between Google and brand vendors.

Whilst Chromebooks are posed to be a longer-term threat on Windows notebooks, Microsoft has fared strong sales overall in its PC business.

Microsoft’s latest earnings results revealed a 3% hike in its personal computing division (to US$11 billion), with the company expecting revenues to notch up to US$11.7 billion for Q4 2020.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
ASUS Unveil New Google Meet Videoconferencing Kits
Microsoft Blazes A Trail Of Acquisitions And Collaborations
Breaking NEWS: Acer Wins $46M Victorian Education Contract
New Dual Screen Surface Tablet Delayed
Asus Expects Notebook Shipments To Grow By 30% In Q2
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MSI Giveaway: Free Bundle For Purchases Made At JB HI-FI
JB Hi-Fi Laptops Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
Audio Active Offering High-Value Home Theatre Bonus Bundle
Distributors Home Theatre Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
Seven News Give Oppo Two Finger Salute
5G Brands Communication
/
May 19, 2020
/
Qantas Gears Up For Increased Travel With Free Masks & Sanitisers
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
ASUS Unveil New Google Meet Videoconferencing Kits
ASUS Google Hardware
/
May 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MSI Giveaway: Free Bundle For Purchases Made At JB HI-FI
JB Hi-Fi Laptops Latest News
/
May 19, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
MSI has partnered with JB HI-FI to offer consumers a free bundle products with the purchase of select MSI products....
Read More