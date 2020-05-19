Chromebooks Strong Growth Threaten Windows Notebooks

Demand for Chromebooks has reportedly further expanded from the education space into the consumer niche, with sales tipped to potentially decrease share for Windows-based notebooks in the long-run according to supply chain sources.

Reported by Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, strong Chromebook sales have caused shortages for Intel’s entry-level processors.

Major Chromebook supplier for brands such as HP and Acer, Quanta Computer, reportedly notched shipments of 4.6 million notebooks in April, with reports stating performance was partly contributed by robust orders for clients’ Chromebooks.

The company’s Vice Chairman states Chromebook shipments have been exponentially rising since March.

Mirroring many market commentator thoughts, the company attributes a rise in work-from-home employees and student amidst the global coronavirus pandemic for the uplift.

Chromebooks have grown in popularity for their affordable pricing and ease of usage for simpler computing tasks.

Reported by DigiTimes, Qanda forecasts Chromebook shipments to jump by double-digit percentages (quarterly and yearly) in Q2, with full-year shipments also bearing a chance of increase.

HP is reportedly the top Chromebook brand globally, with supply chain sources claiming it’s still faring low inventory levels at the retail channel.

The company its expected to make keen orders in May and June, mirrored by the likes of Dell, Lenovo and Acer.

Sources state the jump in Chromebook demand is courtesy of increased cooperation between Google and brand vendors.

Whilst Chromebooks are posed to be a longer-term threat on Windows notebooks, Microsoft has fared strong sales overall in its PC business.

Microsoft’s latest earnings results revealed a 3% hike in its personal computing division (to US$11 billion), with the company expecting revenues to notch up to US$11.7 billion for Q4 2020.