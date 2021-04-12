Acer has seen its revenues jump by almost half year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, posting preliminary revenues of NT$71.56 billion ($3.31 billion AUD).

The Taiwanese tech company saw a 46.5 per cent surge in consolidated revenues compared to the first quarter of 2020; its March consolidated revenues were NT$27.74 billion ($1.28 billion AUD), which is a 36.5 per cent increase month-on-month and 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

Chromebooks led the charge for Acer, with massive 141.1 per cent growth year-on-year for Q1; equal second were gaming and commercial notebooks at 87.6 per cent, while monitors grew by 41.8 per cent.

The results are welcome news for Acer after a rocky quarter which included the continuing global chip shortage and a $50 million ransomware demand possibly caused by vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange.