HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chip Chain Gains See Lenovo Laptops With Intel in 2022

Chip Chain Gains See Lenovo Laptops With Intel in 2022

By | 29 Nov 2021

As the component supply chain improves, Lenovo have announced the launch of new laptops in 2022 featuring Intel’s 12-gen Core processors.

Still, even though the company’s marketing director of consumer notebook products has said this is possible because of significant improvements in the supply of chips of late, some notebook models will still be impacted – though there was no statement as to which models will remain in short supply.

However, a number of PCs – from gaming laptops to lightweight devices – will be available with Team Blue’s latest 12th Gen Core Processors.

As proof of the improvement in the chip shortage, Lenovo recently launched a new YOGA Duet 2021 2 in 1 Windows 11 laptop, so hopefully things will be back on track industry-wide before long.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel’s Summer Of Cricket
Motorola Launches In-house Incubator 312 Labs
Microsoft Takes Aim At Chromebook With Cheap Surface, Windows 11 SE
Global Notebook Shipments Rise, Concerns Over OZ Market
Global Chip Shortage Strikes Nintendo Switch Xmas Sales
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Myer Refinances Debt For “Significant Long Term Stability”
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Taiwan Surging To Record Chip Production, Still Not Enough
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Spotify Suddenly Ditches Car View Feature
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Apple AR Headset Tipped To Make Iphone Obsolete By 2032
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In an ongoing effort to ease their reliance on US multinational Qualcomm for modem hardware for 5G connectivity for their...
Read More