As the component supply chain improves, Lenovo have announced the launch of new laptops in 2022 featuring Intel’s 12-gen Core processors.

Still, even though the company’s marketing director of consumer notebook products has said this is possible because of significant improvements in the supply of chips of late, some notebook models will still be impacted – though there was no statement as to which models will remain in short supply.

However, a number of PCs – from gaming laptops to lightweight devices – will be available with Team Blue’s latest 12th Gen Core Processors.

As proof of the improvement in the chip shortage, Lenovo recently launched a new YOGA Duet 2021 2 in 1 Windows 11 laptop, so hopefully things will be back on track industry-wide before long.