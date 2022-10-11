HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chinese Chipmakers Lose $13.7B Overnight After US Sanctions

Chinese Chipmakers Lose $13.7B Overnight After US Sanctions

By | 11 Oct 2022

China’s top semiconductor companies lost A$13.68 in market value overnight, as new US export controls come into play.

The new rules restrict the sale of chips made with US technology, unless an export licence is obtained.

In addition, American citizens or companies are banned from working with Chinese chipmakers without “explicit approval” and cannot export manufacturing equipment that would allow China to develop its own production lines.

After the export controls were announced, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China’s largest chipmaker, dropped 4 per cent on the Hong Kong stock market.

Hua Hong Semiconductor fell 9.4 per cent, while Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics plummeted by a massive 20.2 per cent.

Naura Technology, ACM Research Shanghai, and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment also suffered losses.

The impact was felt globally, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index down more than 6 per cent.

Wall Street traders tell the Financial Times that Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese markets will see a hit once they return from national holidays today.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Moves Further Away From Huawei
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sangean’s MMR-99 Outdoor Radio Is Built For The Rugged Edge
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/
Pixel 7 Will Include Free VPN In OZ
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/
Bose Unveil The Downsized Smart Soundbar 600
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/
Consumer Sentiment Nears Historic Lows
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/
Google Promises Three Years Of Pixel Watch Updates
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sangean’s MMR-99 Outdoor Radio Is Built For The Rugged Edge
Latest News
/
October 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwanese radio manufacturer Sangean has announced the MMR-99, a rechargeable outdoor and emergency radio designed to keep you company on...
Read More