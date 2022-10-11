The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is being hit with an influx of anxious complaints about the Optus security breach.

Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb told a parliamentary committee the ACCC’s scam team is fielding roughly 600 complaints a day related to Optus.

This including many complaints involving scammers posing as Equifax Protect, the credit agency Optus has employed to support victims of the breach. Luckily, most of these scams have not been successful in extracting money, but have added to the overall anxiety of sufferers.

“What we can see is it’s only a small number of people who have become a victim to a scam, but many are alert to it and are most of all confused and anxious,” she said.