Bespoke appliances are relatively new to Australia, now Samsung is looking to change people’s minds with the launch of their first-ever Bespoke French Door Refrigerator and Bespoke Jet Vacuum.

The new offering will be unveiled at CES 2022 and available in Australia shortly.

The new Samsung offering comes in an array of modular formats including the premium French Door style, and a range of new colours that consumers to customise their appliances in both form and design.

he Samsung Bespoke range allows you to tailor your fridge needs according to the size, space, and style of your home.

Bespoke Jet will debut in Australia in February, the range includes the ergonomically designed stick vacuum which is lightweight yet powerful and features an integrated All-in-One Clean Station, which hygienically takes care of dust disposal from the bin without dirt escaping back into the air while simultaneously also stores and charges.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia said “Australians are constantly looking for customisation options to express their personal style in the home. The Bespoke fridges will complete your kitchen space with sleek design, customisable colours, and the option to build the fridge that will best work for your household. It will truly transform the heart of your home and we can’t wait to see what combinations are selected.

He added that “Bespoke Jet is another example of Samsung’s commitment to bringing meaningful innovation into Australian homes. The new Bespoke Jet continues to evolve the success of Samsung Jet’s Clean Station, now incorporating it into the stand whilst keeping design at the forefront. Combine with its powerful performance and ergonomic design, the Bespoke Jet does not need to be hidden away and seamlessly fits into any space of the home.”

Bespoke Jet will be available in Midnight Blue.