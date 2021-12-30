LG will launch exciting kitchen appliances at CES next week, which will shape the face of kitchens in the future, seamlessly integrating the upcoming LG ThinQ Recipe service set to deliver a convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services from LG and partners available in one place.

The InstaView Double Oven range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven are premium appliances set to upgrade the cooking experience through LG’s advanced core cooking tech and easy access to smart recipes.

The Double Oven range sports LG InstaView technology, so users can see inside an appliance by just knocking twice on the face glass, which lights up the inside so you don’t have to open the door and let the hot air out and change the cooking environment.

This new range also leverages LG ProBake Convection tech for quick and thorough cooking without preheating, resulting in evenly cooked meals.

ProBake’s precise temperature and airflow control means shorter cooking times, and is the backbone of the oven’s Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes.

Meanwhile, with a minimalist design, the Over-the-Range Microwave Oven employs Steam Cook technology in preparing meals, and the slide-out ExtendaVent reduces smoke and lingering odours in your kitchen.

Plus, its EasyClean interior prevents food and grease sticking to it, so all you need to fix things up after prep is a damp cloth.

With an app, users will be able to search, plan, purchase and then cook hundreds of tasty choices using LG appliances.