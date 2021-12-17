HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Dec 2021

Lenovo has today introduced its new line-up of ThinkVision large format displays, designed for meeting rooms, classrooms, and any room you can fit it in.

The Thinkvision comes in three size options, 86- 75- and 65-inch, each with 4K displays, integrated white board software, built in speakers, an 8-array microphone, and a 4K, 122 degree modular webcam.

ThinkVision LFD Specs:

4K resolution up to 400nits brightness with Antiglare coating
Infrared touch with +-1mm touch accuracy
High performance system-on-chip with embedded Android, 4G RAM and 64GB Flash memory
Wireless projection through W20 wireless dongle
Multiple input and output ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Serial interface, and Audio.
Ambient light sensor adapts brightness to suit room conditions
Human presence sensor will save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turns display on, and will turn off once all participants have left the room
2 x 15-Watt speakers, built-in 8-array microphone and 4K AI-enhanced camera

 

All three models will be available in Australia in the new year, with pricing TBA.

