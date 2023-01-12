HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CEO Says Telstra “All-In” On Hybrid Work

12 Jan 2023

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady won’t be calling staffers into the office anytime soon, declaring that “work is a thing you do, not a place you go.”

The recently-appointed chief of Australia’s largest telco took to LinkedIn to share her thoughts on the changing face of work.

“Many of us (including me) are heading back to work this week – but what will work look like in 2023?” she asked.

“Flexible and hybrid working has been pegged as one of the top business trends for this year.

“We know our people are at their best when they have choice, so we don’t waste time debating who should be in the office and when. We are all-in on hybrid.”

Telstra is currently all-in on trying to convince the ACCC to overturn its ruling that bans a long-vaunted regional networking deal between TPG and Telstra.



