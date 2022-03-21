HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Cass-Gottlieb Commences As ACCC Chair

Cass-Gottlieb Commences As ACCC Chair

By | 21 Mar 2022

Gina Cass-Gottlieb has today commenced her term as Chair of the ACCC.

The respected competition lawyer has over 25 years’ experience, including as a board member of the RBA Payment Systems Board, and the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority. She marks the first female Chair of the ACCC.

“We are pleased to welcome Gina to the ACCC,” CEO Scott Gregson said.

“Gina is exceptionally well qualified and her broad experience across many industries will be an asset to the agency’s work.

“We look forward to a smooth transition given Gina’s familiarity with our work and people, as well as the considered handover provided by Rod.”

“The ACCC is a world-leading regulator with a high performing, capable and diverse team that is committed to the safety, interests and welfare of consumers and the maintenance of effective competition across the Australian economy,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

“This work provides important benefits to Australians. I start the role today fully aware of and ready for the responsibility that comes with leading the ACCC.”

“I would like to thank my predecessor, Rod Sims (pictured below), who has made an enormous contribution to the ACCC and who has left the organisation in very good shape,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

“It has been an honour to be the Chair of the ACCC for the last eleven years and I wish Gina all the best in her new role. I hope she will find the job as rewarding as I did,” Sims said.

“I would also like to thank the ACCC staff for their hard work and dedication. I’ll miss working with such a committed group of people, but I know they will provide strong support to Gina and continue their excellent work.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ACCC Takes Facebook To Court Over Crypto Scam
Shenzhen Shutdown – Australia’s Latest COVID Disaster
ACCC Targeting “Deceptive” Online Retail Practices
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Telstra, TPG Deal Could Raise Mobile Plan Prices
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wearables Key To Aussie Radio Ratings Overhaul
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/
Sennheiser Launches CX Plus SE True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/
Aus Government Backs Crypto
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/
Tax Breaks For Aussie Video Game Industry
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/
Woke PR Company Adhesive Set To Be Dumped By Big Brand
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wearables Key To Aussie Radio Ratings Overhaul
Latest News
/
March 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Commercial Radio Australia is tracking radio listening habits through electronic watches, as the GFK Radio360 audience measurement system, which is...
Read More