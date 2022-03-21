Gina Cass-Gottlieb has today commenced her term as Chair of the ACCC.

The respected competition lawyer has over 25 years’ experience, including as a board member of the RBA Payment Systems Board, and the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority. She marks the first female Chair of the ACCC.

“We are pleased to welcome Gina to the ACCC,” CEO Scott Gregson said.

“Gina is exceptionally well qualified and her broad experience across many industries will be an asset to the agency’s work.

“We look forward to a smooth transition given Gina’s familiarity with our work and people, as well as the considered handover provided by Rod.”

“The ACCC is a world-leading regulator with a high performing, capable and diverse team that is committed to the safety, interests and welfare of consumers and the maintenance of effective competition across the Australian economy,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

“This work provides important benefits to Australians. I start the role today fully aware of and ready for the responsibility that comes with leading the ACCC.”

“I would like to thank my predecessor, Rod Sims (pictured below), who has made an enormous contribution to the ACCC and who has left the organisation in very good shape,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

“It has been an honour to be the Chair of the ACCC for the last eleven years and I wish Gina all the best in her new role. I hope she will find the job as rewarding as I did,” Sims said.

“I would also like to thank the ACCC staff for their hard work and dedication. I’ll miss working with such a committed group of people, but I know they will provide strong support to Gina and continue their excellent work.”