A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the company out of US$10 million through laundering, accepting kickbacks, and stealing equipment.

Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department for ten years, during which time he alleged defrauded the company in several schemes, including charging Apple for products and services never received.

The federal government has seized five properties, and accounts, worth around $5 million, which it alleges are proceeds of crime.

Prasad is charged with engaging in a conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion, which each carry maximum sentences of 5-20 years.