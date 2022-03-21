HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Theory’s 6″ Inch Ceiling Speakers Proving Popular

By | 21 Mar 2022

Theory Audio Design has been making strides in the audio installation space, with its elegant and brilliant-sounding gear.

The ic6 in-ceiling loudspeakers are are versatile solution for a home or office space, and can be installed directly into a ceiling, or in exposed environments when coupled with Theory’s pendant housings (pictured below).

The conical design offers a 125 degree range, for perfect sound direction, while a switch-selectable 70V/100v transformer can be driven by a four-channel unit for a larger installation.

It’s a 6.5” High-output Weather Resistant passive speaker, so it will require a driver, and can be fitted with a weather grille for further protection.

There’s maximum output of 112dB (92dB-106dB) with advanced polymer compression drivers, and a 6-inch carbon fibre woofer.

Full specs are below. It is available through Audio Active.

 

 

 

 



