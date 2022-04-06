HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Casio Develop Watch Made Of Corn

Casio Develop Watch Made Of Corn

By | 6 Apr 2022

Casio are seeking to reduce their carbon footprint with the new Pro Trek PRW61 outdoor watch. Their latest watch is the first in the world to be made of biomass plastic and packaged in recycled paper.

Biomass plastic is made up of organic raw materials such as plants. Casio has specifically named corn and caster seeds as main ingredients in their biomass plastic, which makes up the case, case back and band of the watch.

Casio’s Pro Trek range is designed with the outdoors in mind, best suited for fisherman, hikers climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The PRW61’s message and aim to reduce carbon emissions stands firmly in line with their target market both in practicality and environmental consciousness.

Features of the PRW61 include the Casio Triple Sensor array which includes a barometer/altimeter, a compass, and a thermometer. The PRW61 also uses Casio’s Multi Band 6 system to stay connected with dedicated radio towers and keep time accurate.

The new materials don’t jeopardize the Pro Trek ruggedness either. It is water-resistant up to 100 meters and can resist temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius. Battery is kept charged via solar power, and a full battery will last 6 months without any sunlight.

Alongside an array of already impressive features, the PRW61 also has an alarm, timer, stopwatch, and world time mode.

Currently the PRW61 is available in Japan and the US, with a price tag of US$420. Dealers such as Chrono24 are able to ship the product to Australia for a price of A$590 excluding shipping. We may see the watch come to retailers in Australia in the future, as its perfectly designed for the Australian outdoors.


180588

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Retailers Preparing For Post-lockdown Boom
Hack Attack Takes Down Distributor For Three Weeks
Casio Launches Pac-Man-Inspired Digital Watch
Major Shareholders Bail Out Of CE & Appliance Distributor Shriro
No Office Shiro Wobbles, COVID Costs Cut Boosts Profits, Sales Down
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 3-Week Fall
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Fire Hazard, Popular Aldi Product Recalled
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Aussie Smartwatch Sales Up 25%
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Google Release Updates For Pixel Range
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
iOS is expected to be announced at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting June 6th. In the past, new...
Read More