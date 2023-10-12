HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens

Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens

By | 12 Oct 2023

The new Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM has as an ultra-wide zoom lens, which was made for serious photographers who enjoy taking shots of landscapes, architectural sites, interiors, and cityscapes.

The latest product in the RF-mount lens line will act is claimed to improve upon the popular EF 11-24mm f/4L USM lens with a substantial boost in broader coverage with its 10mm focal length, all in a more compact and lighter body.

Additionally, the lens features optical image stabilization for clear images and advanced optics that are claimed to minimise distortion and aberrations.

It weighs 1.3 pounds less than the EF-mount 11-24mm lens, which should make it easier to carry and use.

With its high-speed STM autofocus system and a close minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inches, it is designed to capture close-up shots with a wide depth of field.

There also is a Control Ring that can be assigned to different functions, a weather-sealed construction, and a built-in cut-gel filter holder.

The new Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM is expected to release in Australia in November and can be pre-ordered on Canon’s website.



