Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special McLaren Wireless Speaker

By | 12 Oct 2023

The limited-edition Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren all-in-one stereo system has a new look, matching the fresh papaya orange colour of the McLaren 750S Supercar, which also has speakers made by the British audio company.

With the new Zepplin McLaren speaker, B&W integrated a new multi-room capability alongside compatible Zeppelins, which will now configure with both the Panorama 3 and the Formation wireless speakers for an immersive sound experience and a fully connected home.

Features of the Zeppelin include:

  • Bluetooth Support: Ver 5.0., aptX Adaptive, AAC, SBC
  • AirPlay 2 Compatibility: iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch with iOS 11.4 or later, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th Generation) with tv OS 11.4 or later, Mac or PC with iTunes 12.8 or later
  • Bowers & Wilkins Music App Screenshots
  • Bowers & Wilkins Music App with Deezer, Qobuz, and TIDAL support
  • Additional Streaming Support: Spotify Connect
  • Speaker Complement: 2 x 25mm (1”) Double dome tweeters, 2 x 90mm (3 1⁄2”) FST midrange, 1x 150mm (6”) Subwoofer
  • Frequency Response: 35Hz to 24kHz
  • Amplifier Power Output: 240W
  • Additional Audio Support: Digital Signal Processing, Dynamic EQ

Additionally, B&W users can connect their entire in-home wireless speaker system via the B&W Music app.

The new release celebrates the partnership between McLaren and B&W as well as the 60th anniversary of McLaren.

The new speaker has featured colours of Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange, which matches not only the McLaren 750S Supercar but also the Px8 Headphones.

The exclusive speaker is only available at select McLaren dealerships, and the price of this model is not specified.



