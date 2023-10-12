World Rugby To Adopt Smart Mouth Guards
Rugby is one the most physical sports in the world, requiring players to wear protective gear, including a mouth guard to protect them from lacerations, tooth loss/damage and other issues.
In an attempt to increase the safety of the sport, World Rugby, rugby union’s world governing body, has revealed it will start adopting the use of smart mouth guards, which are able to detect high levels of acceleration and head impacts in real time.
Data will make its way immediately to pitch-side doctors, to assist in making quick decisions about a player’s medical needs in that moment.