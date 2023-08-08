One point suggested an expansion of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ would be it for this year, however it remain available on all requisite formats, and possibly more due to Microsoft signing a pact to keep the series available to more than just Xbox and PC.

The original ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ was reviewed 12 years ago, with the reviewer claiming: “Modern Warfare 3 is very much what you’d expect from a Modern Warfare title. It’s a game of spectacular set-pieces, hard-hitting action, bombastic mass-destruction and a genuinely gob-smacking disregard for moral boundaries.”

“It’s heavily orchestrated and incredibly linear, and it boasts a storyline that’s equal parts Tom Clancy and Chuck Norris. If you loved Modern Warfare and its sequel and you really want more of the same, then your wish has been granted. In fact, it’s almost exactly the same in every way.”